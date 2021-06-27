India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 32 cr landmark

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): In a significant achievement, India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 32 crores (32,11,43,649), as per the 7 pm provisional report on Saturday, informed the Union Healh Ministry.

As the new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, more than 58.10 (58,10,378) lakh vaccine doses administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report, said the ministry.

It stated that as many as 36,68,189 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,14,506 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today.

As per government data, cumulatively, 8,30,23,693 persons across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 18,48,754 persons have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, said the ministry.

The Union Health Ministry stated that India reported 48,698 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 1 lakh daily new cases have been reported for 19 continuous days now, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's active caseload today stands at 5,95,565. Active cases have dropped below 6 lakhs after 86 days.

A net decline of 17,303 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.97 per cent of the country's total positive cases, it said.

India's daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for 44 consecutive days now. 64,818 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. More than16,000(16,120) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases, stated the ministry.

It informed that out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,91,93,085 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 64,818 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.72 per cent, which is showing a sustained increasing trend, the ministry said.

As per government data, with substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,35,781tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 39.78crore (39,95,68,448) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed, sad the ministry.

The weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.97 per cent while the daily positivity rate stands at 2.79 per cent today. It has remained less than 5 per cent for 19 consecutive days now, it added. (ANI)