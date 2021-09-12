India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 74 crore mark

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 74 crore mark, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, the ministry shared a picture and said, "India marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against COVID-19. 74 crore Covid vaccine doses administered."





The ministry shared this update after the 7 AM provisional report stated that India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed 73.82 crores, (73,82,07,378).

With the administration of 72,86,883 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73.82 Cr (73,82,07,378) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 75,25,766 sessions, the ministry informed in a press statement. (ANI)

