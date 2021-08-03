India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses landmark milestone of 48 cr

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 48 crore landmark milestone, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), more than 51.51 lakh vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday, and over 17.33 crore vaccine doses were administered in the age group 18-44, so far as per the 7 pm provisional report.

29,43,889 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 3,87,076 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 16,34,85,422 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States and Union Territories have received their first dose and a total of 98,23,204 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive," read the release by the Union Health Ministry.

Five states namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine, the ministry said.

According to the Ministry, total active cases in the country are 4,04,958, and 3,08,96,354 have been recovered and 4,25,195 have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)