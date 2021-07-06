India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 35.75 crore mark

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 35.75 crores, as per the provisional report till 7 am, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Of the total 35,75,53,612 vaccinated, 1,02,33,029 are healthcare workers who have received their first dose, and 73,30,716 are those who have got their second dose. 1,76,03,102 frontline workers have also been given the first dose of a Covid vaccine, whereas 97,12,243 have received the second dose.

Going by age groups, 10,28,40,418 of those in the 18-44 years category have been inoculated with the first dose, while 29,28,112 in the same category have completed their vaccination regimen with two doses.

A total of 9,12,90,376 in the 45-60 years age group have received their first dose of Covid vaccine, whereas 1,99,97,102 in this group have been given the second shot as well. For those aged 60 years or above, 6,92,05,465 have got the first dose, and 2,64,13,049 have received the second dose.

According to the health ministry, 45,82,246 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"On Day-171 of the vaccination drive (5th July, 2021), out of total 45,82,246 vaccine doses that were given, 27,88,440 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 17,93,806 beneficiaries received second dose of vaccine," the ministry said.

Cumulatively, 10,57,68,530 vaccine doses were administered in the age group 18-44 years. Out of which 20,74,636 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 1,48,709 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years yesterday.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakhs first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Meanwhile, India reported 34,703 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest in 111 days, informed the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

With this, India's active caseload of COVID cases has declined to 4,64,357, which is the lowest in 101 days. The active cases constitute 1.52 per cent of the total cases.

Total recoveries touched 2,97,52,294, including 51,864 patients who recovered during the last 24 hours. As per the ministry, the daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 54th consecutive day. With this, the recovery rate has increased to 97.17 per cent.

Testing capacity also has substantially been ramped up and 42.14 crore total tests have been conducted so far. (ANI)