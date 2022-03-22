India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpasses 181.56 crore

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 181.56 crore (1,81,56,01,944) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday.

This has been achieved through 2,14,38,677 sessions, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, more than 34 lakh vaccine doses were administered to people aged between 12-14 years.

India's active caseload declines to 23,913 today while the positivity rate stands at 0.06%.

On the other hand, the country reported 1,581 new cases in the last 24 hours with the recovery rate at 98.74 per cent.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022.

So far, more than 34 lakh (34,19,633) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)