India's COVID tally nears 5 lakh-mark with highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The country also witnessed 407 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 15,301. The total number of cases includes 1,89,463 active cases, 2,85,637cured/discharged/migrated cases, as per the MoHFW.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to June 25 was 77,76,228 while the number of samples tested on 25 June is 2,15,446.

Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country with 1,47,741 cases. The active cases in the state are 63,357. The number of people cured or discharged stands at 77,453 while the death toll is at 6,931.

Delhi has so far reported 73,780 cases. The active cases in the national capital stood at 26,586. While the cured and discharged numbers stood at 44,765. The death toll in the city is 2,429.

Tamil Nadu has so far reported 70,977 COVID cases. With active cases at 30,067 and the number of cured or discharged cases at 39,999, while the death toll stood at 911.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that till the time a vaccine is not developed for COVID-19, all have to maintain 'do gaj ki doori' (two yards distance) and wear face masks.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire Kamrup Metropolitan district from the midnight of June 28 for the next 14 days, due to rise in COVID-19 cases.

The Central government said that the North-eastern states have a lower number of COVID-19 positive cases as compared to the rest of the country.

According to the central government, there are 3,731 active cases in the northeast, while 5,715 patients have recovered so far.

More than 2,000 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and other Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, including doctors, will treat and manage Delhi's biggest COVID-19 care centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur area.

As many as 123 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Bihar on Friday, taking the tally of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,611, said the State Health Department.

Two deaths and 190 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported from among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday, taking the total number of cases among state policemen to 4,516, the police said.

According to the Maharashtra Police, a total of 56 policemen have lost their lives due to the virus so far in the state while 3,444 police officials have been recovered.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 424 while the death toll is at six, said Health Department, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Chandigarh. The total number of active cases stands at 83 while the total number of recovered COVID-19 patients till date stands at 335.

As many as 868 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Border Security Force (BSF) so far, including 245 active cases, informed BSF.

Till now, 618 coronavirus patients from BSF have been cured after treatment, while five deaths have been reported due to the virus.

While in Odisha, as many as 218 new COVID19 cases were reported in the state yesterday; the total number of positive cases in the state stands at 6180, said Odisha Health Department.

One death and 91 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state till 10.30am today, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 16,387, said Rajasthan Health Department.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 10,884 COVID-19 positive cases so far including 136 deaths, 4,988 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,760 active cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Goa has reported 995 COVID-19 positive cases so far while Haryana has reported 12,463 cases till now.

Jharkhand has reported 2,262 COVID-19 confirmed cases so far including 645 active cases, 12 deaths and 1,605 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh has reported 12,596 COVID-19 positive cases so far while Puducherry has reported 502 COVID-19 cases till now, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Telangana has reported 11,364 COVID-19 positive cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 20,193 COVID-19 positive cases till now including 6,463 active cases, 13,119 cured/discharged/ migrated and 611 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

West Bengal has reported 15,648 COVID-19 positive cases so far while Uttarakhand has reported 2,691 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Mizoram is 147 including 100 active cases and 47 cured/discharged, said Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram. (ANI)