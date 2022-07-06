India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 198.20 crore

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 198.20 crores with 1,98,20,86,763 vaccine doses administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

"The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16th January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," stated a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release.

More than 193.53 crore (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

More than 10.89 Cr (10,89,04,950) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

"As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs," added the Ministry release.

Meanwhile, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,15,212 with 16,159 new cases recorded reported in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.53 per cent. Total 15,394 people recovered from COVID in the last 24 hours.

Total 86.49 crore tests have been conducted so far while 4,54,465 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, said Ministry. (ANI)