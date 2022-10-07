India's COVID vaccination coverage exceeds 218.88 cr

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 218.88 crore (2,18,88,17,589) as per provisional reports, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 4.10 crore (4,10,55,105) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for the age group 18-59 years started on April 10 2022.

India logged a total of 1,997 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the officials informed.

India's active caseload currently stands at 30,362. Active cases now constitute 0.07 per cent of the country's total Positive Cases.

The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.34 per cent and the daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.94 per cent.



"3,908 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,40,47,344," read an official statement.

India's recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

A total of 2,13,123 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted over 89.64 crore (89,64,81,387) cumulative tests.

Earlier on September 30, the 75-day-long 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava', which was launched on July 15 this year to give an impetus to Precaution Dose as part of the national COVID vaccination drive, concluded after administrating over 15.92 crores of precautionary doses.

The Ministry of Health said that over 13.01 lakh Special COVID vaccination camps were organized during these 75 days.

"In 75 days, across all states and UTs, 11,104 camps were organized at bus stations, 5,664 camps at railway stations, 511 camps at airports, over 1,50,004 camps at various schools and colleges, 4,451 camps at routes of religious yatras, and over 11,30,044 camps were organized at various private and government workplaces and industrial establishments," the statement from the ministry read. (ANI)

