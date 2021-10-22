India's COVID vaccination drive example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas': PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses isn't just a number, but shows India's ability as a nation, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said India's vaccine campaign is a living example of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas aur Sabka Prayas'.

"On 21 October, India achieved the difficult but unparalleled target of administering 100 crore vaccine doses. This has come about by the unified efforts of 130 crore Indians. I congratulate our citizens on achieving this feat," the Prime Minister said.

"100 crore vaccination mark is not just a number but shows our ability as a nation... It is a new chapter in history, a testament that India can achieve a tough aim successfully. It shows that country works hard for the fulfilment of its goals," he added.

PM Modi noted that there were apprehensions over India's vaccination programme.

"When the biggest pandemic of 100 years came, questions started arising on India. Will India be able to fight this global pandemic? From where will India get the money to buy so many vaccines from other countries? When will India get the vaccine? Will the people of India get the vaccine or not? Will India be able to vaccinate enough people to stop the pandemic from spreading? There were various questions, but today this 100 crore vaccine dose is answering every question," he stated.

He said that today many people are comparing India's vaccination programme with other countries of the world. "The speed with which India crossed the 100 crore mark is also being appreciated," he added.

The Prime Minister further said the Central government ensured that VIP culture does not overshadow India's vaccination program and everyone was treated equally.

On October 21, India has achieved the difficult but extraordinary target of 1 billion, 100 crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, more than 100.59 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. These included State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence and Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff and Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1, all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. (ANI)