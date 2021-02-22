India's cumulative COVID-19 tests cross 21.15 cr

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): India on Monday crossed a record number of 21.15 COVID-19 tests in the country, with the addition of 6,20,216 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

According to an official release from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), progressive countrywide expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 2,393 testing labs in the country including 1,220 government laboratories and 1,173 private laboratories, the daily testing capacity of India has been given a substantial boost.

Indian cumulative national positivity rate currently stands at 5.20 per cent.

The number of beneficiaries being tested per million every day has shown a consistent and progressive increase. India's tests per million stand at 1,53,298.4 today, according to the ministry.

As of February 22, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination coverage stood at 1,11,16,854 through 2,32,317 sessions, which included 63,97,849 healthcare workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 9,67,852 HCWs (2nd dose) and 37,51,153 frontline workers (FLWs) (1st dose).



Moreover, 60.17 per cent of the total vaccine doses are concentrated in seven states, with Karnataka alone contributing to 11.8 per cent of the doses, the MoHFW informed.

Meanwhile, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1.06 cr on Monday, with a recovery rate of 97.22 per cent.

9,695 patients have been recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours, out of which Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 4,345 new recovered cases.

With 14,199 new cases in the last 24 hours, the country's active caseload is 1.50 lakh as of Monday, which consists of 1.36 per cent of India's total positive cases.

Seven states and union territories have not reported any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continues to report the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases with 6,971 new infections, followed by Kerala with 4,070.

Furthermore, 83 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, the highest being in Maharashtra with 35 casualties. (ANI)

