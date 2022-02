New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday informed that the country has crossed the 170 crores COVID-19 vaccination mark.



"India is moving forward with great strength and vigour in its fight against COVID-19. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Prayas', we will win the battle against the pandemic," he tweeted. (ANI)