India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 10 crore

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 10 crore mark on Sunday with over 35 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

India continues to administer the highest average doses per day, as per the ministry.

According to the ministry, cumulatively, 10,15,95,147 vaccine doses have been administered through 15,17,963 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 90,04,063 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 55,08,289 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 99,53,615 Frontline workers (FLWs) (first dose), 47,59,209 FLWs (second dose), 3,96,51,630 first dose beneficiaries and 18,00,206 second dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 3,02,76,653 (first dose) and 6,41,482 (second dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60.

Over 35 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-85 of the vaccination drive (10th April, 2021), 35,19,987 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 31,22,109 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,553 sessions for 1st dose and 3,97,878 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India continues to remain at the top with an average of 38,34,574 doses administered per day, it said.

Meanwhile, India's daily new cases continue to rise with 1,52,879 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

Ten States including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases, adding that these ten states reported 80.92 pr cent of the new cases

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,411, followed by Chhattisgarh with 14,098 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 12,748 new cases, said the ministry.

Sixteen states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and Kerala are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases.

India's total active caseload has reached 11,08,087, comprising 8.29 per cent of the country's total positive cases, said the ministry adding that a net incline of 61,456 cases was recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

It further said that the five states of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala cumulatively account for 70.82 per cent of the country's total active cases with Maharashtra alone accounting for 48.57 per cent of the total active caseload of the country.

The ministry informed that the country's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,20,81,443 today with the national recovery rate being 90.44 per cent. 90,584 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, it added.

Daily COVID-19 deaths continue to show an upward trend with 839 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Ten states account for 86.41 per cent of the new deaths with Maharashtra seeing the maximum casualties at 309 followed by Chhattisgarh with 123 daily deaths.

Ten States/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)