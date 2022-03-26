India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 183.16 crore

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 183.16 crore with the administration of over 26 lakh doses during the past 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Saturday.

"With the administration of more than 26,65,241 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 183.16 crore (1,83,16,09,155) as per provisional reports till 7 am today," the Ministry said in a press release.

Of these, a total of 1,04,03,456 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, 99,96,160-second doses and 44,21,039 precaution doses, the Ministry said.

A total of 1,84,12,770 first doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to frontline workers (FLW), 1,75,0,0832-second doses and 67,91,012 precaution doses.

1,20,27,260 children of the age group 12-14 years have been administered the first dose of vaccine, the ministry added.

"As many as 5,68,03,386 first doses and 3,71,35,246-second doses of COVID vaccine have been administered to children between 15 -18 years of age group," it added.

Whereas, for the age group of 18-44 years, 55,42,63,312 first doses and 46,33,53,035-second doses have been administered.

The Ministry further added that for the Age group of 45-59 years, 20,26,87,708 1st doses and 18,47,22,658-second doses have been given. While for the people over 60 years of age, 12,66,95,317 first doses, 11,50,61,515-second doses and 1,13,34,449 precaution doses have been administered. (ANI)