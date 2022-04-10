India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 185 crore mark

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 185.68 crores on Saturday, as per provisional reports till 7 pm informed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

A total of 1,04,04,088 doses of first dose and 1,00,04,986 second doses have been administered to the Health Care Workers so far.

In the age group of 12-14 years, 2,21,44,238 first doses of the vaccine have been administered to adolescents.

In the age group of 15-18 years, 5,76,36,534 first doses of the vaccine have been administered while 3,95,46,185 second doses of the vaccine have been administered to the youth.

The age group of 18-44 years have been jabbed with 55,50,36,141 first dose of the vaccine and 47,00,20,545 second dose of the vaccine.



In the age group, 45-59 years the count of the first dose administered stands at 20,28,18,804 and the same for the second dose stands at 18,62,38,308 doses.

While the elderly over 60 years have been administered with 12,67,90,538 first doses of the vaccine and 11,60,03,809 second doses of the vaccine, as many as 1,27,63,095 precaution doses have been administered.

Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload declined to 11,365 active cases today, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

Consequently, India's recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 1,150 new cases were reported with 1,194 recovered patients, cumulatively 4,25,01,196 recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic.

A total of 4,66,362 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, cumulatively 79.34 crore tests conducted so far, in the country.

There has been a decline in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent whereas the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.25 per cent. (ANI)

