India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 105.43 cr

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): With the administration of 56,91,175 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 105.43 crore (1,05,43,13,977) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,05,30,690 sessions, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, the country reported 14,313 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The recovery of 13,543 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,36,41,175. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.19 per cent.



The active caseload is presently at 1,61,555. Active cases presently constitute 0.47 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

11,76,850 tests were being conducted. India has so far conducted over 60.70 Cr (60,70,62,619) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the Weekly positivity rate at 1.18 per cent remains less than 2 per cent for the last 36 days now.

The daily positivity rate was reported to be 1.22 per cent. The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 26 days and below 3 per cent for 61 consecutive days now. (ANI)

