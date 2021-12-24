India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 140 cr

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): With the administration of more than 59 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 pm on Friday, India's vaccination-coverage">vaccination coverage has crossed the 140 crore mark, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination-coverage">vaccination coverage has achieved 140 crore landmark milestone (140,93,45,905) today. More than 59 lakhs (59,53,621) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," the health ministry said.



The ministry further said that the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Of the 59,53,621 doses administered today, 13,03,366 people were administered their first dose while 46,50,255 people received their second dose.

According to the ministry, 83,42,98,291 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine so far while the number of second doses administered in the country stands at 57,50,47,614. (ANI)

