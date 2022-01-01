India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 145.16 cr

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): With the administration of 58,11,487 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 145.16 crores (1,45,16,24,150) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Saturday.

This has been achieved through 1,55,02,407 sessions, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The recovery of 8,949 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,88,797. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.32 per cent, added the press release.



Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases that are being reported for the last 187 days now.

22,775 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, as per the press statement.

India's active caseload is presently at 1,04,781. Active cases constitute 0.30 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,10,855 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 67.89 crore (67,89,89,110) cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 1.10 per cent and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.05 per cent. (ANI)

