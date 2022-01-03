India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 145.68 cr

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): With the administration of more than 23 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 7 am on Monday, India's vaccination coverage crossed 145.68 crore, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 145.68 crore (1,45,68,89,306) today. More than 23 lakh (23,30,706) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 am today," read the ministry's official press release.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. The vaccination for the children aged 15-18 years began in the country on January 3.

Meanwhile, India reported 33.750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

According to the ministry, the number of Omicron infections stands at 1,700 and it has spread to 23 states. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state with 510 cases, followed by Delhi with 351.

As per the ministry on Monday, the country also recorded 10,849 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

8,78,990 samples were tested in India on Sunday, taking the cumulative tally to 68,09,50,476, said the Indian Council of Medical Research. (ANI)