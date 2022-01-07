India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 149.57 crore

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): With more than 85 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till 7 pm on Thursday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 149.57 crore (1,49,57,01,483) today. More than 85 lakh (85,32,595) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," Union Health Minister said in a release.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect various population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. The vaccination for the children aged 15-18 years began in the country on January 3.



India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 per cent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 per cent. With 325 more fatalities, the death toll has gone up to 48,2876.





The country has reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19. (ANI)

