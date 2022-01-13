India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 155.28 crore doses

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 155.28 crore doses on Thursday, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

More than 63 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday, the ministry added.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 155.28 Crore (1,55,28,76,434) today. More than 63 lakh (63,92,572) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 33 lakh (33,12,573) Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for COVID vaccination have been administered so far," read a press statement from the Ministry.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.

Of total 63,92,572 vaccine doses administered on Thursday, 28,67,915 people have been administered their first dose of the vaccine, which includes 13,52,997 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years old who received their first dose of vaccine as well. 28,98,085 people have been administered their second dose, added the release.

A total of 6,26,572 precaution dose of the vaccination were also given on Thursday. Out of this, 21,82,61 doses were given to healthcare workers, 2,44,060 to the frontline workers and 1,64,251 such doses were given to senior citizens above 60 years of age.

To date, a total of 1,55,28,76,434 vaccination doses have been administered. Out of this, 90,11,05,207 people have received their first dose, including 3,12,89,109 beneficiaries aged 15-18 years of age. A total of 64,84,58,654 people have received their second dose of the vaccine.

As per the statement, a total of 33,12,573 precaution doses of the vaccination have been administered. Out of this, 14,54,856 such doses have been given to health care workers, 10,51,368 to frontline workers and 8,06,349 to senior citizens above 60 years of age. (ANI)