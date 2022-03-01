India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 177.70 crore

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): With the administration of more than 18 lakh (18,22,513) COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.70 crore (1,77,70,25,914) as per the provisional report till 7 am today, said the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

This has been achieved through 2,04,61,239 sessions, stated the ministry.

The ministry stated that 1,04,01,609 health care workers (HLW's) have received the first dose while 99,67,857 have received the second vaccine dose and 41,81,766 have been administered the precaution doses.

According to the ministry, 1,84,09,585 frontline workers were administered the first dose, 1,74,43,514 with the second dose and 62,37,068 with the precaution doses.

Also, 5,48,91,370 first vaccine doses were administered and 2,79,76,062 second in 15-18 years age group.



Additionally, 55,18,71,141 first vaccine doses were administered and 44,47,22,943 second doses were given in 18-44 years age group.

Similarly, 20,22,82,358 people in the 45-59 years age group have received the first dose and 18,02,64,366 have received the second dose. Also, 12,64,19,524 first vaccine doses were administered and 11,22,80,434 as second and 96,76,317 as precaution doses to the people over 60 years.

Meanwhile, 16,864 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,23,24,550, with the recovery rate now being 98.59 per cent, the Ministry stated.

Also, 6,915 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing India's active caseload presently at 92,472. The active cases constitute 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The Ministry further stated that the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,01,647 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.83 Cr (76,83,82,993) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, the weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 1.11 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.77 per cent. (ANI)

