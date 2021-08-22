India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 58 cr landmark

New Delhi [India], August 22 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 58-crore landmark, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

"With the administration of 52,23,612 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 58.14 crore (58,14,89,377) as per provisional reports. This has been achieved through 64,39,411 sessions," read the Union Health Ministry's release.

Meanwhile, India recorded 30,948 new COVID-19 cases and 403 deaths in the last 24 hours.



The active cases of COVID infection in the country now stand at 3,53,398 which accounts for 1.09 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, the positivity rate in India stands at 1.95 per cent.

As many as 38,487 people recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate increases to 97.57 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

India's cumulative COVID count has gone up to 3,24,24,234 while the total recoveries stand at 3,16,36,469 and 4,34,367 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of samples tested up to August 21 is 50,62,56,239 including 15,85,681 samples tested were tested yesterday. On August 20, 17,21,205 samples were tested across India. (ANI)

