India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 73 cr, over 65 lakh doses administered in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 73 crores, of which 65,27,175 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

"With the administration of 65,27,175 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, country's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the cumulative figure of 73 crores landmark milestone (73,05,89,688) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 74,70,363 sessions," the health ministry said.

Of the total, 1,03,63,329 health care workers received the first dose and 85,70,340 second vaccine doses; 1,83,35,452 front line workers were administered the first dose and 1,39,10,387 vaccine doses given as the second dose to front line workers.

According to the health ministry, 29,34,35,121 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 4,11,03,253 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, in the age group of 45-59 years, 14,20,96,089 people have received the first dose and 6,16,92,121 have received the second dose whereas 9,23,11,436 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,87,72,160 vaccine doses given as the second dose to the people over 60 years.



Additionally, the recovery of 32,198 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,23,74,497. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 97.49 per cent.

33,376 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases is being reported for 76 consecutive days now.

India's active caseload is presently at 3,91,516 and it constitutes 1.18 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The weekly positivity rate at 2.26 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 78 days now while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 2.10 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 12 days and below 5 per cent for 96 consecutive days now.

The ministry further said that the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded and in the last 24 hours saw a total of 15,92,135 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted 54,01,96,989 cumulative tests. (ANI)

