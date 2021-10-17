India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 97.65 cr

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has reached the milestone of 97.65 crore doses, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"With the administration of 41,20,772 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 97.65 crores (97,65,89,540) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 96,46,485 sessions," read the release by the ministry.

India reported 14,146 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The recovery of 19,788 patients in the last 24 hours, took the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,34,19,749.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.10 per cent. The recovery rate is currently at its highest peak since March 2020. (ANI)