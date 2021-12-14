India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination exceeds 133.88 cr

New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): With the administration of nearly 67 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative vaccination coverage of India has exceeded 133.88 crore, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

As per the ministry's press release, 66,98,601 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 crore (1,33,88,12,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,40,27,706 sessions," the ministry said.

It further informed that the recovery of 7,995 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,41,38,763.

Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.



As per the ministry, 5,784 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest in 571 days.

As per the release, "Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.68 per cent remains less than 1 per cent for the last 30 days now. The Daily Positivity rate was reported to be 0.58 per cent."

"The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for last 71 days and below 3 per cent for 106 consecutive days now," it added.

As the testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded, in the last 24 hours, a total of 9,50,482 tests had been conducted.

India has so far conducted over 65.76 crore (65,76,62,933) cumulative tests, the ministry said. (ANI)

