India's cumulative COVID vaccination coverage crosses 184.49 cr

New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 184.49 crores on Friday evening, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.

The official press release by the Union Ministry added that more than 16 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 184.49 crore (184,49,84,497) today. More than 16 lakh (16,02,786) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. More than 1.80 crore (1,80,15,991) vaccine doses have been administered to 12-14 years age group so far."



"More than 2.33 crore (2,33,17,456) precaution doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries (healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and Over 60 years) for COVID vaccination have been administered so far.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)

