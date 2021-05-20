India's cumulative vaccination coverage nears 18.7 crore mark

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): India crossed a significant landmark in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic after the cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country neared 18.7 crores on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family welfare.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 18,69,89,265 as per the 8 pm provisional report.

The Ministry in a press statement said a total of 5,27,067 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 70,12,752 across 36 States/UTs since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.



As per the government data, a total of 18,69,89,265 people including 96,85,597 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) have taken the first dose and 66,67,071 HCWs have taken the second dose, while 1,46,34,130 Frontline Workers (FLWs) have received their first dose and 82,56,235 FLWs have received their second dose.

As many as 70,12,752 people of age group 18-44 years have received their first dose of vaccine so far, while 5,83,40,325 citizens over 45 years old to 60 years old have taken their first jab of vaccine and 94,34,731 for over 45 years old to 60 years old have been administered with their second dose of vaccine so far and 5,49,33,136 for above 60 years have received the first dose while and 1,80,25,288 for above 60 years have received their second dose so far.

"As on Day-124 of the vaccination drive (May 19, 2021), a total of 11,45,569 vaccine doses were given. 9,91,831 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 1,53,738 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 pm. Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight," the statement read.

According to the Ministry, the vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. (ANI)

