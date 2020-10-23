India's current case fatality rate of 1.51 pc one of the lowest in world, says Heath Ministry

Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): With a spike of 55,838 new COVID-19 cases and 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count crossed 77-lakh mark and reached 77,06,946 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 7,15,812 active cases (dip by 24,278 since yesterday) and 68,74,518 cured/discharged/migrated cases (rise by 79,415 since yesterday). With 702 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total death count due to the disease has reached 1,16,616.

"On the global scale, India continues to report one of the lowest cases/million population. With consistently falling CASE FATALITY RATE (1.51% presently), it also has one of the lowest #COVID19 mortality," Ministry of Health said in a tweet attaching pictures of two graphs.

In graph 1, the ministry highlighted the COVID-19 cases per million population in last 7 days, according to which there were 321 cases per million population in the last 7 days in the world, India-297, Brazil-692, Russia-723, Spain-819 and USA-1,195.

In graph 2, the ministry put out the data of deaths due to COVID-19 per million population, according to which there were 143 deaths per million population in the world, India-84, Russia-169, France-511, UK-644 and USA-660.

With 1,50,011 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. The state has reported a total of 16,25,197 Coronavirus cases, while 14,31,856 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 42,831 have died so far.

Among other severely affected states, Karnataka reported 5,778 new COVID-19 cases (2,807 cases in Bengaluru Urban), 13,550 discharges and 74 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases now stand at 7,88,551 including 92,927 active cases, 6,84,835 discharges and 10,770 deaths.

A total of 3,882 new cases, 35 deaths were reported in Delhi today. Total cases rose to 3,44,318 including 3,12,918 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 6,163 deaths. Active cases stand at 25,237, the Government of Delhi said.

As many as 3,077 new infections and 45 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu today. Total cases in the state are now 7,00,193 out of which 34,198 are active cases. 6,55,170 patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 10,825.

In Kerala, 7,482 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths were reported today. Active cases in the state stand at 93,291.

Andhra Pradesh recorded 3,620 new COVID-19 infections and 16 deaths. Total cases in the state increase to 7,96,919 out of which 32,257 are active patients.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 2402 new COVID-19 cases, 2581 new discharges and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the state's health department on Thursday. Active cases in the state stand at 29,131. A total of 4,27,937 discharges and 6790 deaths reported in the state so far.

A total of 1,822 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Rajasthan, out of which 349 are from Jaipur. The state has 1,80,755 total cases out of which 18,341 are active patients. A total of 1800 deaths have been reported.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,045 new COVID-19 cases, 1,271 recoveries and 14 deaths today. Total number of cases stand at 1,64,341 including 1,49,353 recoveries, 12,146 active cases and 2,842 deaths.

As many as 1,136 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths and 1,201 discharges were reported in Gujarat today, taking total cases to 1,64,121, including 1,46,308 recoveries and 3,670 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 14,143.

Punjab reported 617 new COVID-19 cases, 935 discharged cases and 12 deaths today, taking total positive cases to 1,29,693 till date, including 1,21,155 discharges, 4,466 active cases and 4,072 deaths, the State Government said.

Jammu and Kashmir reported 584 new cases COVID-19 cases (192 from Jammu and 392 from Kashmir) and 10 deaths today. Total cases stand at 90,166 out of which active patients are 7,952.

In Uttarakhand, 402 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, while 568 patients were also cured. Total cases in the state have risen to 59,508 including 53,200 recoveries and 968 deaths.

Manipur reported 345 new COVID-19 cases, taking total confirmed cases to 16,621 out of which 4,101 are active patients. Four new deaths were also reported taking the death toll to 127.

Chandigarh reported 53 new #COVID19 cases taking the total number to 13,848.

Meanwhile, India has achieved a milestone of conducting 10 crore COVID-19 tests on Thursday said the Indian Council of Medical Research [ICMR], the apex body at the forefront of formulating COVID-19 testing strategy in the country.

In an official release, ICMR said the milestone was achieved by doing average testing of more than 10 lakhs samples per day in last 17 days, and the country has conducted last five crores sample testing in only 45 days. (ANI)