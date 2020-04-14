India's current stock of RT-PCR kits is more than sufficient: ICMR

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): With another instalment for RT-PCR (Reverse Transcription-Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits, India has a sufficient number of RT-PCR kits, said ICMR's head scientist Dr Raman R Gangakhedkar said at the daily media briefing on COVID-19 situation.

"We yesterday mentioned that we have kits that could last for 6 weeks. We have received another instalment for RT-PCR kits which are far more sufficient in numbers, which would essentially mean that we would be able to cover ourselves for a long period of time," said Dr Gangakhedkar.

He further said, "We are also ordering about 33 lakh kits for RT-PCR and 37 lakh rapid kits are expected to come at any point in time."

He also informed that till April 13 a total of 2,31,902 samples were tested.

Total positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 10,363 in India including 339 deaths and 1,036 recovered, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

