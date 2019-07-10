India's current total installed nuclear power capacity is 6780 MW: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The present total installed nuclear power capacity in the country is 6780 Mega Watts (MW), said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of state (Department of Atomic Energy) in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The response was provided by the Union minister to an unstarred question from MP Rajendra Gavit during the Lok Sabha proceedings on Wednesday.

Jitendra Singh said, "The present installed nuclear power capacity comprises of 22 reactors with a total capacity of 6780 MW."

"Of these, one reactor RAPS-1 (100 MW) is under extended shutdown and 21 reactors [including Madras Atomic Power Station-1 (220MW), which is in project mode] with a capacity of 6680 MW are presently operational," he added.

The union minister was also asked whether the Government has recently formulated any plan for setting up of nuclear power reactors in Maharashtra, to which the minister replied, "A site at Jaitapur in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra has been accorded 'in principle' approval for setting up 6 units of 1650 MW each in cooperation with France."

On the Jaitapur project, the minister revealed that discussions with Electricite de France (EDF) of France to arrive at a project proposal are in progress.

"On finalization of the project proposal and accord of its administrative approval and financial sanction by the government, the work on the project will commence", he said. (ANI)

