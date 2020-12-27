India's daily COVID-19 caseload drops below 19,000 after 6 months

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): India achieved a significant feat in its fight against coronavirus as the daily new caseload dropped below 19,000 after 6 months.

The Union Health Ministry said that the country has scaled a significant peak in the fight against the global pandemic.

18,732 were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. The newly added cases were 18,653 on July 1, 2020, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's release.

On the other side, 21,430 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours that has led to a net decline of 2,977 from the total active caseload.

India's total active caseload has fallen to 2.78 lakh (2,78,690) today that is the lowest after 170 days. The total active cases were 2,76,682 on July 10, 2020.

The country's present active caseload consists of just 2.74 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The total recovered cases stand at 97,61,538. The gap between recovered cases and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 95 lakhs and presently stands at 94,82,848.

The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering fresh cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 95.82 per cent today.

72.37 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Kerala has reported the maximum number of single-day recoveries with 3,782 newly recovered cases. 1,861 people recovered in West Bengal followed by 1,764 in Chhattisgarh.

76.52 per cent of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs. Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 3,527. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,854 new cases.

279 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Ten States/UTs account for 75.27 per cent of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (60). West Bengal and Delhi follow with 33 and 23 daily deaths, respectively. (ANI)