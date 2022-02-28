India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 10,000; logs 8,013 new infections

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): With 8,013 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India on Monday witnessed a drop in the daily cases, the Union Ministry of Health informed.

India's active COVID caseload, as per the Ministry's press release, is presently at 1,02,601, constituting 0.24 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

The weekly positivity rate in India currently stands at 1.17 per cent, while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 1.11 per cent.

As many as 16,765 patients have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. The cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, is now at 4,23,07,686.

In the last 24 hours, 119 deaths were also reported, taking the COVID death toll 5,13,843.

The Ministry further informed that with the administration of nearly 5 lakh (4,90,321) COVID vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 177.50 crore (1,77,50,86,335) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

"This has been achieved through 2,03,49,590 sessions," the release read.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 7,23,828 COVID tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 76.74 crore (76,74,81,346) cumulative COVID tests, the Ministry informed. (ANI)