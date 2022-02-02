India's export in January 2022 rose by 23.69 pc to USD 34.06 billion

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): India's merchandise export in January 2022 increased by 23.69 per cent to USD 34.06 billion over USD 27.54 billion in January 2021; records increase of 31.75 per cent over USD 25.85 billion in January 2020, informed the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, India's merchandise export in 2021-22 (April-January) rose by 46.53 per cent to USD 335.44 billion over USD 228.9 billion in 2020-21 (April-January), marking an increase of 27.0 per cent over USD 264.13 billion in 2019-20 (April-January).

The value of non-petroleum exports in January 2022 was 30.33 USD billion, registering a positive growth of 19.4 per cent over non-petroleum exports of USD 25.4 billion in January 2021 and positive growth of 33.81 per cent over non-petroleum exports of USD 22.67 billion in January 2020.



The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in 2021-22 (Apr-Jan) was USD 287.84 billion, an increase of 37.59 per cent over USD 209.19 billion in 2020-21 (Apr-Jan) and an increase of 25.8 per cent over USD 228.8 billion in 2019-20 (Apr-Jan).

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2022 was USD 27.09 billion, registering a positive growth of 20.1 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 22.56 billion in January 2021 and positive growth of 36.92 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 19.79 billion in January 2020.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in 2021-22 (April-January) was USD 255.69 billion, an increase of 34.95 per cent over the cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 189.47 billion in 2020-21(April-January) and an increase of 29.18 per cent over cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD 197.94 billion in 2019-20 (April-January). (ANI)

