In rupee terms, exports were Rs 1,69,513.81 crores in August 2020, as compared to Rs 1,84,921.23 crores in August 2019.

India's exports contract 19.32 pc in April-August 2020-21 YoY

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2020 00:19 IST


New Delhi [India], September 16 (ANI): India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-August 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 182.13 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of -19.32 per cent over the same period last year.

The overall imports in April-August 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 167.94 billion, exhibiting a negative growth of -38.00 per cent over the same period last year.
According to government data, exports in August 2020 were USD 22.70 billion, as compared to USD 25.99 billion in August 2019, exhibiting a negative growth of -12.66 per cent. In rupee terms, exports were Rs 1,69,513.81 crores in August 2020, as compared to Rs 1,84,921.23 crores in August the last year, registering a negative growth of -8.33 per cent.
Imports in August 2020 were USD 29.47 billion (Rs 2,20,083.69 crore), which is -26.04 per cent lower in dollar terms and -22.38 per cent in rupee terms over imports of USD 39.85 billion (Rs 2,83,530.41 crore) in August 2019. (ANI)

