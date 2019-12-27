New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released the Financial Stability Report, which states that the financial system of the country is stable.
"India's financial system remains stable notwithstanding weakening domestic growth; resilience of the banking sector has improved. Risks from global or domestic economic uncertainties and geopolitical developments, however, persist," says the report. (ANI)
India's financial system stable despite weakening domestic growth: RBI
ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2019 18:41 IST
