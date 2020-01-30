New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): The first case of novel coronavirus in India was reported from Kerala, the Union Health ministry confirmed on Thursday.
The patient is a student studying at Wuhan University in China.
The patient is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of doctors in an isolation ward in a hospital. (ANI)
India's first case of Coronavirus in Kerala
ANI | Updated: Jan 30, 2020 14:05 IST
