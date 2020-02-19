India's first coronavirus patient tested negative

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): The first coronavirus affected patient of India undergoing treatment at Thrissur Medical College has been tested negative, told hospital administration.

The medical board of the College is slated to meet tomorrow to decide on matters pertaining to Coronavirus and will also consider the discharge of the patient.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja held a high-level meeting at Thrissur Medical College on January 31 after one positive case of coronavirus was detected in the state.

She had said that the patient who tested positive for coronavirus is stable.

"The patient who had returned from China's Wuhan and had tested positive for coronavirus is stable. She may be shifted to Thrissur Medical College from Thrissur general hospital today," Shailaja had said.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, China's Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. (ANI)

