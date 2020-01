India's 'first natural black alkaline water' launched in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 23 (ANI): AV Organics, a start-up today launched 'Evocus' in Hyderabad, claiming it to be India's first natural black alkaline water.

The launch is part of company's expansion strategy and vision to offer products providing consumers with wellness and better living via optimum hydration and detoxification.

According to the promoters behind this product, Evocus' formulation provides superior and sustained hydration, better detoxification and improved metabolism benefits today's on-the-move consumers.

Speaking to ANI, Aakash Vaghela, Founder AV Organics said, "This water contains 70 plus natural minerals imparting its unique black colour and provides superior hydration, better detoxification, improved metabolism, heightened alertness."

"This formulation provides superior and sustained hydration, better detoxification and improved metabolism benefits to today's on the move consumers," he added. (ANI)