India's first virtual school was launched by Centre, not Delhi govt, confirms NIOS

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Wednesday said that the first virtual school in the country was launched last year by the Centre and not by the Delhi government.

With reference to certain media reports regarding the claims of India's first virtual school being launched today, NOIS said in a statement, "It is informed that the first virtual school of the country was already launched by Union Education Minister in August last year."

The statement by NIOS came after the launch of the Delhi Virtual Model School where Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that it was India's first such platform.



"At present, there are more than 7,000 study centres affiliated with NIOS which are dedicatedly providing academic support and more than 1,500 study centres providing support in skill-based vocational courses to the learners of NIOS Virtual Open School. Live interactive classes shall be conducted by these study centres accredited by NIOS," the statement by NIOS further read.

"In the very first session of NIOS Virtual Open School in the academic year 2021, 2.18 lakh assignments/TMAs were uploaded by the learners under the ambit of Virtual Open School," the open school added.

The NIOS, formerly known as National Open School (NOS) was established in November 1989 as an autonomous organisation in pursuance of the National Policy on Education 1986 by the Ministry of Education (MOE), Government of India. NIOS is providing a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community-oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at the Secondary and Senior Secondary levels. (ANI)

