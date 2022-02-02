India's forex reserves increased due to Centre's effective policies, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that India's forex reserves have increased to USD 630 billion from USD 200 billion due to the government's effective policies.

"The budget has been appreciated. Prior to 7 years, India's GDP was Rs 1 lakh 10,000 crores but today it's about Rs 2 lakh 30,000 crores. Even the country's forex reserves have increased to USD 630 billion from USD 200 billion. All of this is due to our government's effective policies," said PM Modi while addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha.

The Prime Minister said that they have taken steps to make a Natural Farming Corridor which will be 2,500 km long and nearly 10 km wide.

"We have taken steps to make a Natural Farming Corridor which will be 2,500 km long and nearly 10 km wide. In the first phase, it will be implemented in Uttarakhand, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal around the river Ganga. It will be a complete ecosystem," said PM Modi.

He further said that PARVATMALA will provide modern connectivity and infrastructure in the Himalayan region. This will smoothen access to the hills - both for tourists, pilgrims, and most importantly, for our defence forces.

"This will benefit Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Leh Ladakh, and Northeast people. People from the hills have a lot of talent. They have proven their abilities in several sectors, from sports to the defence forces," he added.

PM Modi said that the government has decided to develop the villages on India's borders for which they moving forward with a holistic approach.

"Such villages will have all facilities- electricity, water, and others - and a special provision has been made in the budget," he said.

"In this budget, an announcement has been made that in Aspirational Districts, Aspirational Blocks will be worked upon in coordination with states. This will take developmental work to the lowest level of the society and empower them," he added.

He said that in this year's budget, there's provision for 80 lakh pucca houses for the poor. For the same, Rs 48,000 crore has been allotted. This will help them overcome poverty and take them forward.

The Prime Ministers said that over 5 crore connections have been installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last 2 years

"With efforts from our government, nearly 9 crore rural households have already been installed. Out of this, over 5 crore connections have been installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last 2 years," he said.

He further added that the Budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and it aims to provide them with basic necessities. Our Government is working on the saturation of basic facilities.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday. (ANI)