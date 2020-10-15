India's GDP in terms of PPP in 2019 was 11 times more than Bangladesh: Govt sources

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in terms of Purchasing power parity (PPP) in 2019 was 11 times more than Bangladesh, said government sources.

In 2019, India's GDP in purchasing parity terms was 11 times more of Bangladesh while the population was 8 times more. In purchasing power parity terms, India's per capita GDP in 2020 is estimated by IMF at $6284 compared to $5139 for Bangladesh, government sources said.

IMF has estimated India's GDP to grow at 8.8 per cent in 2021, twice that of Bangladesh at 4.4 per cent. Under the present government, Per Capita GDP increased from Rs 83,091 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,08,620 in 2019-20 - an increase of 30.7 per cent. Under UPA 2, it had increased by 19.8 per cent, the government sources said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre over the International Monetary Fund (IMF) comparison of the country's per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with that of neighbouring Bangladesh.

Sharing a projection by the IMF-World Economic Outlook, Gandhi said that Bangladesh's per capita GDP could overtake India's in the coming years.

The IMF graph projects that the per capita GDP of both India and Bangladesh would be at USD 1,888 for 2020.

Gandhi, through his tweet, attributed the dip in India's numbers to BJP's political agenda which he said has been carried out in the six years of its rule at the Centre.

"Solid achievement of six years of BJP's hate-filled cultural nationalism: Bangladesh set to overtake India," Gandhi said. (ANI)