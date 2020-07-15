'India's global strategy in tatters, ' says Rahul Gandhi on Chabahar railway project

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): After Iran announced that it will be going ahead with Chabahar-Zahedan railway project on its own, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Central Government saying India's global strategy is in tatters.

"India's global strategy is in tatters. We are losing power and respect everywhere and GOI has no idea what to do," he tweeted.

Notably, China and Iran have reached a $400 billion strategic partnership deal. The project aimed to connect Chabahar to Zahedan (the capital city of southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan Province). (ANI)