India's health system confronted with many challenges: NITI Aayog CEO

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Monday said that India's health system is confronted with many challenges such as the rising burden of non-communicable diseases, little standardization and no interoperability.

"India's health system is confronted with many challenges. There are inter and intrastate differentials, rising burden of non-communicable disease, little standardization and no interoperability," Kant said.

He spoke at the launch of a report by the NITI Aayog named -- 'Health Systems for a New India: Building Blocks--Potential Pathways to Reforms'.

The CEO said India's health sector, which is currently lagging behind, has a unique opportunity to transform.

The report was released in the presence of philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, policymakers, and representatives from national and international academia.

The analysis and insights in the report highlighted that investments in strengthening the current health system will reap tremendous social and economic dividend for India.

By placing health at the centre-stage of the policy narrative, the report also charted out a clear roadmap for the complete transformation of India's health system.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates also spoke at the function and lauded India for its healthcare system.

He talked about how digital tools can help improve the system further. "Health records, common identity and using rich architecture will help get best of both the worlds -- privacy, which in healthcare is very important and coordination, to make sure additional resources are well applied," Gates added.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar also said that India needs to build on its many opportunities to achieve progress in the health of its citizens. (ANI)

