India's identity, culture not complete without Karnataka's contributions: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India's identity, culture and aspirations are not complete without Karnataka's contributions.

Addressing the Delhi-Karnataka Sangha as part of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat', the Prime Minister said that it is a wonderful coincidence that the 75 years of Delhi Karnataka Sangh are being celebrated at a time when the nation also is celebrating the 75 years of her independence.

"The celebration of 75 years of the Delhi-Karnataka Union is being organized at a time when our country is also celebrating Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of independence. When we see and assess the circumstances of 75 years ago, we see the immortal soul of India in this effort," PM Modi said.

He said that Constitution of the Delhi Karnataka Sangh, 75 years ago, expresses the extent of desire of the people at that time to start a mission to unify India.

"'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' is inspired by the soil of Karnataka. The state anthem of Karnataka is in praise of India's civilization and Karnataka's contribution to it," he said.

PM said that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of its independence as a developed nation, the Delhi Karnataka Sangha will also enter its 100 years.

PM Modi said India cannot be defined without Karnataka be it India's identity, India's traditions or India's inspirations.

PM Modi said that Karnataka has a rich heritage of classical and Janapada art adding that from Kansara, Bharatnatyam to Yakshagana, Karnataka's rich culture fills us with joy and pride.



"Kannada is a beautiful language with very rich literature. The speakers as well as readers of Kannada language are in great numbers. I am happy to learn that so many libraries, reading rooms and many other initiatives are being run by you; these should be further strengthened," he said.

At present, the world is celebrating the India-led International Year of Millets Karnataka is the main centre of Indian millets, PM said.

The Prime Minister emphasised on promoting Karnataka's art is rich in tradition and folk and said that "We need to present and promote these art forms and take them to the next level".

He further said that today, the development of Karnataka is the highest priority for the country and for the Government of Karnataka.

"Karnataka is the land of traditions and technology. It has deep historic cultural roots and also has developed modern artificial intelligence. Tradition and Technology are the temperaments of New India," said the PM.

He said 'Barisu Kannada Dim Dimava' cultural festival and other similar events displays the true soul of India.

PM Modi said that today when India takes the presidency of G20, we prove our identity as the mother of democracy.

"Our ideals have been the guiding lights in our path of the G20 Presidency. We, as a 'Mother of Democracy', stand tall before the world. Our democratic values are significant for whole of the world," he said. (ANI)

