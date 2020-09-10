India's largest Piggery Mission launched in Meghalaya

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], September 10 (ANI): India's largest piggery mission worth Rs 209 crores, was launched in Meghalaya by the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Choudhary on Thursday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said: "A moment of pride as India's Largest Piggery Mission was launched in Meghalaya by Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Choudhary."

He posted on Twitter "Funded by NCDC (National Cooperative Development Corporation), the Rs 209 Crore project is a step towards Aatma Nirbhar, making Meghalaya self-sufficient in pork production."

According to NCDC's official website, the project is estimated to benefit 35,000 pig farmers in Meghalaya.

"5,000 unemployed youth will get a livelihood. This would provide a regular source of income to members of 300 PACCS (Primary Agriculture Cooperative Credit Societies)," NCDM said. (ANI)

