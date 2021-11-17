India's leather industry should aspire to be number 1 in the world: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said that India's leather industry should aspire to be at the number 1 position in the world.

As per an official statement, the minister's remark came while addressing the National Export Excellence Awards presentation ceremony of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) here today. He further noted that India is the second-largest leather industry in the world.

"I do feel very, very satisfied that you are aspiring to grow to at least USD 10 billion by 2025, though this still gives you only a growth rate of about 15-17 per cent. Whereas looking at the potential of all of you...I think we can look at even more ambitious targets," Goyal said, adding that the Kolhapuri Chappals alone can achieve USD 1 billion exports target.

The minister appealed the leather industry to be self-sufficient, 'Aatmanirbhar', and not wait for the Government to roll out schemes, give land (at subsidised rates), come out with a PLI. "All of these things, in my humble view, will hold back your progress."

He assured Government will help the leather industry achieve the goals by setting up BIS Standards laboratories in close proximity to leather clusters.



"Your industry has been at the forefront of innovation, high-quality products, design, good recognition in export, world markets," said Goyal.

He also said India's leather industry has "competitive and comparative advantages" when compared to the rest of the world and aim to make 'Made in India' brand the hallmark of excellence.

"I think a lot of (high quality) produce does get made in India but is sold to the high mark-ups across the world through the branding exercises of some of these companies," he noted.

Addressing the gathering, the Minister of State for Commerce & Industry Anupriya Patel assured the leather industry of the government's support in their innovation endeavours.

On this occasion, the Ministers gave away the National Exports Award for the years 2019-20 and 2020-21. (ANI)

