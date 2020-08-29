India's military power should be based on indigenous technology, will enhance strategic autonomy: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said it is vital that India's military power is based on indigenous technology which will enable the country to exercise strategic autonomy.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi the country's dependence on imports of defence equipment and weapons is now reducing considerably.

"Attended the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat-Defence Industry Outreach' Webinar today. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi our dependency on imports of defence equipment and weapons is now reducing considerably," Singh said in a tweet.

"Numerous initiatives undertaken by the Government which have enabled this transition. We want to be self-sufficient to make a more constructive contribution to the development of India and the entire world," he added.

Defence Industry Outreach Webinar was organised by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Defence Ministry.

Singh, who made a series of tweets, said in the present day, technology will drive capability and countries with cutting edge technologies will lead the world.

"It is vital that India's military power is based on Indigenous Technology which will enable us to exercise strategic autonomy," he added.

The minister said he was extremely confident that the Indian Industry has the wherewithal and tremendous manufacturing capability.

"It has also invested in research and development of defence products and is capable of producing world class weapons and equipment," he said.

Singh said the government was committed in hand holding industry in all possible manner.

"We have opened our firing ranges and trial facilities to the private sector for conduct of the tests. Our draft DPEPP 2020 has numerous incentives and opportunities for the Indian Industry," the Defence Minister said.

"In this quest for Atmanirbharat we are open to all kinds of suggestions and policy reforms, which will empower and enable our Industry to produce world class equipment and weapons," he added.

The Defence Minister thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance at the webinar.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving his valuable guidance at the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat-Defence Industry Outreach' Webinar. I also thank everyone associated with the webinar along with the Industry," Singh said. (ANI)

