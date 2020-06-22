India's Permanent status on Washington Accord extended for 6 years: Ramesh Pokhriyal

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday informed that India's permanent status on the Washington Accord, which "facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international level", has been extended for another six years.

The minister said that it encourages and facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international level.

"Glad to share that India has got the Permanent Signatory status of Washington Accord for a further period of 6 years. In the Washington Accord, India is represented by the National Board of Accreditation. I congratulate the entire nation and the whole team of NBA for the success," Pokhriyal tweeted.

"The membership of the Washington Accord is international recognition of the quality of undergraduate engineering education offered by the member country and is an avenue to bring it into the world-class category," he said in another tweet. (ANI)

