India's positivity rate drops to 9.42 pc, 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases reported

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent, while the recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 13th consecutive day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

Cumulatively, the active COVID-19 caseload has also reduced to 24,95,591 with a net decline of 91,191 cases in the last 24 hours taking the weekly positivity rate currently at 11.45 per cent.

Active coronavirus cases in the country have decreased since their last peak on May 10, 2021.

With 2,95,955 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,43,50,816 today. The national recovery rate has further improved to touch 89.66 per cent.

The cumulative caseload touched 2,71,57,795 including 24,95,591 active cases 2,43,50,816 total recoveries and 3,11,388 deaths.

Also, India has set a record of conducting the highest COVID-19 testing in a single day with over 22.17 lakh fresh tests.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,17,320 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country and cumulatively 33,48,11,496 tests have been done so far.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 20,06,62,456 vaccine doses have been administered so far. (ANI)