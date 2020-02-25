India's purchase of US crude oil increased 10 fold to 250,000 bpd in past 3 years: US Energy Secretary

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): India's purchase of crude oil from the United States has increased ten-fold in the past three years to 250,000 barrels per day, US Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette said on Tuesday.

"In the last two years, we have seen a remarkable upgrade in the purchases of US oil gas by India. When President was elected in 2017, the number was approximately 25,000 barrels per day of crude oil and it is 250,000 barrels per day now, which is a ten-fold increase," he said.

Brouillette made the statement during an interaction by US President Donald Trump with the business leaders in New Delhi. Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani was also present at the meeting.

Trump is undertaking a two-day maiden visit to India. Earlier in the day, he had held both restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)